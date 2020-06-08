Exclusive

The Brexit debate is over, we need to move on, says Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Starmer has refused to call for an extension to the Brexit transition period.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan asked the government to request extra time to do a deal with the European Union, insisting that the coronavirus pandemic has made negotiations more difficult.

Speaking on the first Call Keir, the Labour leader said it was time to move on from the Brexit argument.

He said: "It's no secret that I voted for Remain and campaigned for Remain. But we have left the EU.

"Therefore, it is very important for me to say that the Leave-Remain divide is over. It is gone.

"The argument now is what the future relationship with the EU should look like and relationships and deals with the rest of the world.

"We argued over Leave and Remain for three and a half years. It's over. We have left."

Sir Keir Starmer said the Brexit debate was over. Picture: PA / LBC

Nick asked whether he wants an extension due to the change in circumstances caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But Sir Keir insisted: "The government says it's going to get this deal done in the time available and we're going to hold them to account on that.

"The talks are on-going and we're watching very closely.

"I don't want to end up with no-deal, but the government says it will get it done by the end of the negotiating period and we'll hold them to that."