Exclusive

Keir Starmer tells LBC Home Secretary Priti Patel's role is 'untenable'

26 July 2021, 09:45 | Updated: 26 July 2021, 09:48

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government has 'let down the police' over the last ten years, saying Home Secretary Priti Patel's position is 'untenable.'

Speaking on his regular monthly Call Keir show, the Labour leader said the government had let the police down since they took power ten years ago.

Sir Keir was speaking after the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said it "no longer has confidence" in the Home Secretary.

"It's all very well saying they're recruiting more officers now but they stripped 21,000 out over the last ten years."

"They've got no pay rise and they feel very very let down by the Home Secretary," Sir Keir said.

This led to the Labour leader telling LBC he thought Priti Patel's position was "untenable."

Read more: Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers

In a statement, the Police Federation – which represents officers in England and Wales – also withdrew its engagement and support from the Police Remuneration Review Body, saying the current police pay mechanism is "not fit for purpose".

“We often hear the Home Secretary praise police officers but our members are so angry with this Government," said PFEW National Chair John Apter.

"They have been on the frontline of this pandemic for 18 months and will now see other public services given pay increases while they receive nothing.

"At the beginning of this pandemic they endured PPE shortages and were not even prioritised for the vaccination.

"They continue to be politicised and this pay announcement is the final straw.

"As the organisation that represents more than 130,000 police officers I can say quite categorically – we have no confidence in the current Home Secretary.

"I cannot look my colleagues in the eye and do nothing.”

The PFEW said attendees at a National Council meeting "overwhelmingly" supported a vote of no confidence in Ms Patel and in the process for setting police officers' pay.

They added: "As the undisputed voice of policing we say this to the Home Secretary: you cannot pat our members on the back for their heroic efforts with one hand, while effectively taking their pay with the other. Warm words are no longer enough."

Special Shows

See more Special Shows

Call the Cabinet

Call the Cabinet

Call Keir

Call Keir

Speak To Sadiq

Speak To Sadiq

The Mystery Hour

The Mystery Hour

In Conversation With...

In Conversation With...

Latest News

See more Latest News

The capital was hit by floods on Sunday

Thunderstorms leave homes, hospitals and Tube stations underwater as flooding hits
Actor Dieter Brummer was found dead on 24 July.

Dieter Brummer: Home and Away star dead at 45

Sir Keir made the remarks to Nick Ferrari on Call Keir on LBC this morning

Sir Keir suggests he supports vaccine passports for mass events but 'not for everyday use'
Travellers coming from France to England currently have to quarantine, even if fully vaccinated.

Restrictions on travel from France 'set to be dropped next week'
Ryanair lost over £200 million in the first three months of 2021 alone.

Ryanair suffers £234m loss in three months as Covid-19 'wreaks havoc'
Adam Peaty of Great Britain shows the gold medal after winning the men 100m Breaststroke final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Adam Peaty wins GB’s first gold at Tokyo 2020 making Olympic history
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, onboard a border force boat following a small boat incident in the Channel.

Almost 600 migrants intercepted crossing Channel over weekend
Sir Keir Starmer pictured with Angela Rayner earlier this year

Labour to launch 'new deal for working people' in bid to win back traditional voters
James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vaxx rally in Trafalgar Square

James O'Brien responds to shocking anti-vax rally in Trafalgar Square
Ivor was speaking to LBC's James O'Brien

The James O'Brien call on Covid conspiracies branded 'stunningly enlightening and sad'