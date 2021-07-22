Met Police Federation Chairman blasts Priti Patel over her treatment of police officers

22 July 2021, 20:51

By Sam Sholli

Metropolitan Police Federation Chairman Ken Marsh has taken aim at Home Secretary Priti Patel's treatment of police officers.

His words follow Labour saying Mrs Patel's position is "untenable" after the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said it "no longer has confidence" in her.

It follows the Home Secretary earlier this week confirming that police officers earning more than £24,000 would face a pay freeze.

The Met Police Federation Chairman began by telling LBC that police officers have been "patted" by Priti Patel and told "how brilliant [they] are".

However, he continued: "And all we're asking [from] her is to fight our corner and it doesn't appear that she has done that whatsoever."

LBC's Iain Dale asked him if he agreed with Labour saying Priti Patel's position is untenable.

The Met Police Federation Chairman replied: "I certainly do, yes."

