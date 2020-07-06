Call Keir: Labour leader Keir Starmer live on LBC - Watch in full

Keir Starmer will be live in the LBC studio, answering questions from listeners - and you can watch it live.

The new Labour leader is live with Nick Ferrari from 9.00 this morning in the latest of his monthly phone-ins on LBC.

Following the weekend where pubs and restaurants re-opened, what does the Labour leader think about lockdown easing and life starting to get back to normal. Is it the right time?

And on Friday, Boris Johnson recorded a question for him on the re-opening of schools. How will he answer it?

But of course, this is your chance to ask the new leader anything you want to ask him. If you want to put a question to Sir Keir, call 0345 60 60 973.

Come back here at 9am to watch Call Keir live on LBC - or see it live on Global Player.