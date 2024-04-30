Cross Question with Iain Dale 30/04 | Watch Again

30 April 2024, 21:33

Watch again: Cross Question | 30/04/24

Madeleine Wilson

By Madeleine Wilson

You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.

Iain Dale was joined by:

  • Jo Gideon - Conservative MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central.
  • Ben Riley-Smith - Political editor of The Daily Telegraph.
  • Parmjit Dhanda - Labour campaigner and former MP and minister in the Blair and Brown governments - who is now executive director of the Back Heathrow campaign to support the airport's expansion.
  • Christine Jardine - Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West.

Cross Question is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm. You can watch live on Global Player.

