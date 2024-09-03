Henry Riley 10pm - 1am
Cross Question with Simon Marks 03/09 | Watch Again
3 September 2024, 22:17
You can watch Tuesday's Cross Question in full again here.
Simon Marks was joined by:
- Andrew Rosindell - Conservative MP for Romford - who is backing Robert Jenrick to be the next leader of the Tory party
- Tim Farron – Liberal Democrat MP for Westmorland and Lonsdale, Spokesperson for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, and former Leader of the Liberal Democrats
- Gina Miller – businesswoman and political activist
- Dan Hodges – political commentator at the Mail on Sunday
