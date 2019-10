Do Bare Trees Mean A Lack Of Oxygen?

Bare trees in autumn - does that mean we're losing oxygen? Picture: PA

As we say hello to autumn, we say goodbye to leaves. But does that affect our oxygen supply?

Mystery Hour Question

When leaves aren’t on trees, is the oxygen supply affected to a noticeable degree?

Nick, Pinner.

Answer

Name: Neil, Aberdeen

Answer: When it’s autumn in the northern hemisphere it’s spring in the southern, so Oxygen is still produced.