Does A Bee Know That It Is Going To Die When It Stings You?

13 August 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 12:01

Mystery Hour Question

Does a bee know it dies when it stings you?

Name: Mark, Palmer’s Green

Answer 1:

No, because it would never do it.

Name: James O’Brien

Answer 2:

Bees are not aware that they are going to die when they sting a mammal, because it only happens when they sting a mammal. Bees can sting anything else as much as they want. On rare occasions, bees can set themselves free and escape death after stinging a mammal.

Name: Phil, Brockley

Qualification: Bee Keeper

Answer 3:

Bees are aware they are going to die. If you flick a bee, you see it pumping with adrenaline ready to go in for the ‘kamikaze attack’.

Name: Michael, Croydon

Qualification: Dad was a bee keeper

