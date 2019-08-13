Does A Bee Know That It Is Going To Die When It Stings You?
13 August 2019, 11:58 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 12:01
Does A Bee Know It's About To Die When It Stings? How Can We Even Tell?
Mystery Hour Question
Does a bee know it dies when it stings you?
Name: Mark, Palmer’s Green
Answer 1:
No, because it would never do it.
Name: James O’Brien
Answer 2:
Bees are not aware that they are going to die when they sting a mammal, because it only happens when they sting a mammal. Bees can sting anything else as much as they want. On rare occasions, bees can set themselves free and escape death after stinging a mammal.
Name: Phil, Brockley
Qualification: Bee Keeper
Answer 3:
Bees are aware they are going to die. If you flick a bee, you see it pumping with adrenaline ready to go in for the ‘kamikaze attack’.
Name: Michael, Croydon
Qualification: Dad was a bee keeper