Why Is Fertiliser Measured In Litres And Not Kilograms?

Bags of fertiliser. Picture: Getty

Question: Why is fertiliser measured in litres and not kilograms?

Name: Tony, Balham

Qualification: Used to run a garden centre

Answer: When you’re filling an item, it’ll be considered volume rather than area. When you purchase pots they are measured in volume – get like a litre pot – in order to know how much you need to fill that pot, you also get it in volume.