How do bees know where to fly?

A bee. Picture: PA

How do bees know which flowers are which, and where to get their nectar?

Mystery Hour Question

How do bees know where to fly? Sam, Romania

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: John, Manchester

Qualification: Beekeeper

Answer: The bees will forage for anything that’s around them, within around a 3 mile radius, so if you put a bee’s hive in a field full of lavender, you’ll have lavender honey.