Bearskin Hats On The Lip, Not The Chin?

22 January 2019, 17:14

Why do the chin straps of bearskin hats go under the bottom lip and not the chin?

Name: Alistair, Wendover

Qualifications: I used to be a lifeguard for in Household Cavalry.

Answer: It is regimental traditional as different regiments tend to wear the bearskin hat differently. The Blue royals will wear it under their chin and the Lifeguards will wear it underneath the lip. Individual regiments tweak the way they wear the hat in order to distinguish them from the other regiments.

