Can You Smell Your Own Breath?

Smell Your Own Breath. Picture: PA

Why can’t you smell your own breath if you breathe in through your mouth and out of your nose?

Name: Karl, Birmingham

Question: Why can’t you smell your own breath, if you breathe in through your mouth and out of your nose?

Name: John, Lambeth

Answer: When you breathe in the air is light and is directed towards roof of your nose towards sense of smell. When you breathe out, the air is heavier and directed away from your sense of smell.

Qualification: Ear, Nose & Throat Surgeon