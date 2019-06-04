What Is The Minimum Amount Of People And Instruments For An Orchestra?
What is the minimum amount of people and instruments needed for an orchestra?
It depends! You can have as few as 4 or 5, as there are different names for different types of orchestras. No stipulation on the multiplicity of instruments. For example, a Sinfonietta can sometimes have only 5 cellos and 5 violins.
Daughter plays in the National Childrens Orchestra and goes to Royal College of Music. He asked her this question last week!