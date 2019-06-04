What Is The Minimum Amount Of People And Instruments For An Orchestra?

4 June 2019, 12:16

Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra
Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Getty

What is the minimum amount of people and instruments needed for an orchestra?

Question:

What is the minimum amount of people and instruments needed for an orchestra?

Answer:

Sean, Maidenhead.

It depends! You can have as few as 4 or 5, as there are different names for different types of orchestras. No stipulation on the multiplicity of instruments. For example, a Sinfonietta can sometimes have only 5 cellos and 5 violins.

Qualification:

Daughter plays in the National Childrens Orchestra and goes to Royal College of Music. He asked her this question last week!

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

The Brexit Party leader takes your calls.

The Nigel Farage Show On LBC: Watch From 6pm

Chris Grayling announces HS2

1722 Committee: Adriana - HS2 And Sacking Under-Performing Ministers

London Bridge inquests: Attacker's relative's warning was not passed to investigators
The moment a Trump supporter gets milkshaked by anti-Trump protests in central London

Violence Breaks Out In Anti-Trump Protests As Crowd Confront Trump Supporters

Australia shooting: Suspect in custody after four people killed at Darwin motel

Six Change UK MPs quit party months after its creation