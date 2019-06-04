What Is The Minimum Amount Of People And Instruments For An Orchestra?

Belgrade Philharmonic Orchestra. Picture: Getty

What is the minimum amount of people and instruments needed for an orchestra?

Sean, Maidenhead.

It depends! You can have as few as 4 or 5, as there are different names for different types of orchestras. No stipulation on the multiplicity of instruments. For example, a Sinfonietta can sometimes have only 5 cellos and 5 violins.

Daughter plays in the National Childrens Orchestra and goes to Royal College of Music. He asked her this question last week!