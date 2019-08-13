Why Do Men And Woman Have Buttons On Opposite Sides Of Their Shirts?

13 August 2019, 12:11 | Updated: 13 August 2019, 13:22

Shirts Differences
Shirts Differences. Picture: PA

Why do men's shirts have buttons down the right-hand side and women's shirts have them down the left?

Mystery Hour Question

Why Do Men's Shirts Have Buttons Down The Right Hand Side And Women's Shirts Have Them Down The Left?

Name: Fraser, Aberdeen

Answer:

We are mostly right handed, so men would button up their shirt with the button on the right hand side. However, Ladies’ shirts were done up by their maids so the buttons were down the left. This meant that the buttons would be on the right for the maid.

Name: James O'Brien

