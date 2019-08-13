Why Do Men And Woman Have Buttons On Opposite Sides Of Their Shirts?

Why do men's shirts have buttons down the right-hand side and women's shirts have them down the left?

Why Do Men's Shirts Have Buttons Down The Right Hand Side And Women's Shirts Have Them Down The Left?

We are mostly right handed, so men would button up their shirt with the button on the right hand side. However, Ladies’ shirts were done up by their maids so the buttons were down the left. This meant that the buttons would be on the right for the maid.

