England Training & Press Conference, translators listening via headsets. Picture: Getty

Question:

Which country has the most official languages?

Answer:

Zimbabwe has 16 official national languages approved by their parliament. This is because there are lots of local languages. It is often wrongly believed to be South Africa, with its 11 official languages.

Qualification:

Linguist at the University of Poznań.