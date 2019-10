Who Cleans Up After Guide Dogs?

A woman walking her guide dog. Picture: PA

Mystery Hour Question

Who cleans up after guide dogs?

Alison, Kirkby Lonsdale.

Answer

** Definitive **

Name: Philip, Bracknell.

Qualification: Puppy walked for the Guide Dogs Association.

Answer: Their owners clean up after them because they're trained to go on command.