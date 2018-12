How Does Horror Film Music Create Dread?

horror films. Picture: PA

How does horror film music create dread - even when it's just a low tone?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Sam, Chichester

Qualification: Studied sociology

Answer: The music just amplifies what is seen on the screen but low frequency music builds tension over a period of time.

Horror films make use of subsonic and infrasonic sounds.

These sound waves have internal effects on our adrenaline levels.