Why Do Fingernails Grow Faster Than Toenails?

Why do the nails on your fingers grow faster than on your toes?

Why do fingernails grow faster than toenails?

Sam, Tottenham

Name: Angela, Tunbridge Wells

Qualification: Heard it from her Pedicurist

Answer: The growth of nails is dependent on the levels of exposure to Vitamin D and therefore, fingernails grow faster than toenails because they are exposed to more sunlight.