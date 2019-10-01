Why Do We Wince When We Hear A Loud Noise?

Prepare for the horn to go off - don't wince. Picture: PA

It's so hard to not react when you can see something coming. But why does something as simple as sounds have that effect?

Why do we wince when we hear a loud noise?

Stuart, Southend

Name: Dan, Bow

Qualification: Anatomy lecturer

Answer: As sound waves hit the eardrum, the pressure inside, between the inner ear and the back of the throat, compresses to match the pressure that might be coming from the outside.