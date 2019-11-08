Where does Halloween come from?

Carving a pumpkin. Picture: PA

Why do we carve pumpkins and go trick-or-treating in October?

Mystery Hour Question

When did Halloween become a thing?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Sean, Edinburgh

Qualification: Member of Edinburgh Skeptics Society

Answer: It dates back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which is several hundreds of years old. In Scotland, traditionally, and in Ireland (or Celtic areas), we celebrated the festival of All Hallows Eve or Halloween and as kids we used to do ‘guising’, short for disguising and dunking for apples.