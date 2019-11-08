Where does Halloween come from?
8 November 2019, 14:13
Why do we carve pumpkins and go trick-or-treating in October?
When did Halloween become a thing?
Name: Sean, Edinburgh
Qualification: Member of Edinburgh Skeptics Society
Answer: It dates back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which is several hundreds of years old. In Scotland, traditionally, and in Ireland (or Celtic areas), we celebrated the festival of All Hallows Eve or Halloween and as kids we used to do ‘guising’, short for disguising and dunking for apples.