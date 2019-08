Why Do Golfers Shout 'Fore!' When They Do A Wayward Shot?

Shouting 'Fore!' After A Shot. Picture: PA

Why Do Golfers Shout 'Fore!'? What is the point?

Mystery Hour Question



Why Do Golfers Shout 'Fore!' When They Do A Wayward Shot?

Name: Gino



Answer



It’s short for 'before', before you get hit on the head.

Name: James O'Brien