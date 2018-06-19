What Happens If You Refuse To Give Your Name When You’re Arrested?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Question: What happens if you refuse to give your name when you’re arrested? Richard, Sheffield

Answer:

Name: Peter, Hurst

Qualification: Served in three forces and inspected a lot more.

Answer: If someone is brought in to the custody sergeant and he or she refuses to give their name, he or she will go on all the documentation as "name and address refused," and the system just keeps rolling on.

Most of the people who do this will be drunk, perhaps drugged. Sometimes it's organised criminals, particularly in the case of terrorism. The system keeps on going on: DNA and swipes are taken, a solicitor is called, and so on.

And it would be not at all unusual to come in as a custody sergeant and see "name and address refused" on the board.