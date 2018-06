What Is The Furthest Manmade Object From Earth?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

Question: What is the furthest manmade object from Earth? Charlie, Nottingham

Answer:

Name: Danny, Manchester

Qualification: An electricians working at Jodrell Bank when Voyager One left the solar system and moved into interstellar space.

Answer: Voyager One. It left the solar system and moved into interstellar space in 2012.