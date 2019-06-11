What's The Smallest Animal That Could Kill You?

Red forest ants. Picture: PA

What is the smallest animal that could kill a conscious human?

Mystery Hour Question



I saw an insect at work today, and started thinking - what's the smallest animal that could kill you?

Name: Jules, Sheffield



Answer



The Maricopa Harvester Ant is the size of a tic-tac and has the most toxic venom of any insect.



They live in the Southern states of America, including Texas and California.



It would take about 100 stings to kill a human, but they tend to live - and hunt - in packs.



Name: Connor, Cricklewood

Qualification: Has a five-year-old son who has a "mild obsession" with wildlife programmes