What's The Smallest Animal That Could Kill You?

11 June 2019, 12:25

Red forest ants
Red forest ants. Picture: PA

What is the smallest animal that could kill a conscious human?

Mystery Hour Question

I saw an insect at work today, and started thinking - what's the smallest animal that could kill you?
Name: Jules, Sheffield

Answer

The Maricopa Harvester Ant is the size of a tic-tac and has the most toxic venom of any insect.

They live in the Southern states of America, including Texas and California.

It would take about 100 stings to kill a human, but they tend to live - and hunt - in packs.

Name: Connor, Cricklewood
Qualification: Has a five-year-old son who has a "mild obsession" with wildlife programmes

Comments

