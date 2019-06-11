What's The Smallest Animal That Could Kill You?
11 June 2019, 12:25
What is the smallest animal that could kill a conscious human?
Mystery Hour Question
I saw an insect at work today, and started thinking - what's the smallest animal that could kill you?
Name: Jules, Sheffield
Answer
The Maricopa Harvester Ant is the size of a tic-tac and has the most toxic venom of any insect.
They live in the Southern states of America, including Texas and California.
It would take about 100 stings to kill a human, but they tend to live - and hunt - in packs.
Name: Connor, Cricklewood
Qualification: Has a five-year-old son who has a "mild obsession" with wildlife programmes