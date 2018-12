Where Does Demolition Rubble Go?

Picture: PA

When a substantial building gets demolished what happens to the rubble?

Answer

**Definitive**

Name: Paul, Dartford

Qualification: Work with demolition industry

Answer: The rubble goes back into construction projects.

It’s taken away from demolition site in a big lorry.

The rubble goes to a yard where it is put through a crushing machine.

This crushed concrete is a valuable commodity and is hugely demanded for new construction projects.