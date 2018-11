Why Can't You Under Cook Pork?

Pork. Picture: PA

Why can you under cook beef, but not under cook chicken or pork?

Name: Cameron, Leeds

Name: Brian, Dulwich.

Answer: Pigs are omnivores and eat rodents. Rodents carry a parasite called trichinella, which the pigs cannot digest. Pork needs to be cooked thoroughly to kill the parasites.