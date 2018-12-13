Why Do Dogs Tilt Their Heads?

Picture: PA

Question: Why do dogs tilt their heads to the side cutely when you talk to them?

Answer

** Definitive**

Name: Veraye, Roma

Qualifications: Works with dogs

Answer: What dogs are actually doing by tilting their heads is picking up on key worlds like walkies.

Dogs also seek attention from us and tilting their heads is often just positively enforced behaviour.

Humans think dogs tilting their heads is cute so give them more attention by looking or talking, dogs then continue with this behavior to try and keep this attention.