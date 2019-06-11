Why Do Helicopter Pilots Sit On the Right Hand Side?

11 June 2019, 12:50

Police helicopter in Budapest
Police helicopter in Budapest. Picture: PA

Why do helicopter pilots sit on the opposite side to airplane pilots?

I've noticed (from watching TV) that helicopter pilots sit on the right hand side, but airplane pilots sit on the left. Why is this?
Name: Ted, Bexleyheath

Unlike airplanes, helicopters need constant steering and direction on the "cyclic" control stick to stay in the air.

Helicopters are designed so that the majority of people's dominant hand can easily rest on the stick at all times.

Name: Matthew, Perpignan in France
Qualification: Explained to him by a helicopter pilot as a child

