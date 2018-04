Why Do Humans Get Moles On Our Skin?

Picture: N/A

Mystery Hour Question

What are moles and why do we have them? Matthew, Colchester

Name: Duncan, Acton

Qualification: Looked it up in the Encyclopaedia Britannica

Answer:

Skin cells called melanocytes cluster in parts of the body to make a mole.

They are an accident of nature and can occur anywhere in the body though often on the back or face.