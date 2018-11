Why Do Sweet Potatoes Make Less Mash?

Sweet Potato. Picture: PA

Why do you get more mash out of sweet potatoes as opposed to regular white potatoes?

Name: Niraz, Watford

Name: Danny, South Fleet

Answer: Sweet potatoes are not potatoes, they are the root of a plant. They hold less air, are less fibrous and thus make less mash.

Qualification: Potato Farmer