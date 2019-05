Why Do Fewer Churches In The Countryside Have Spires Compared To Churches Near Cities?

Picture: PA

Question: Why do fewer churches in the countryside have spires compared to churches near cities?

Name: Charlie, Sutton Coldfield

Answer: Square church towers used to have wooden spires on top of them. In rural areas these would become damaged or fall down and they were never repaired whereas a stone or a flint tower would survive for longer.