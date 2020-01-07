Where does the phrase 'top drawer' come from?
7 January 2020, 13:47
The phrase 'top drawer' has high society origins.
Mystery Hour Question
Why do we say things are 'top drawer' if they are the best?
Matthew, Stockport.
Answer
Name: Stefan, Cardiff
Qualification: None really, but his mother told him.
Answer: In the olden days in England, a woman's dresser-room would have a hierarchy of drawers. The top drawer was where they kept the jewellery and valuables. The saying is, therefore, linked to being high-class.