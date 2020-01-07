Where does the phrase 'top drawer' come from?

7 January 2020, 13:47

The 'top drawer' was previously for valuables and jewellery.
The phrase 'top drawer' has high society origins.

Mystery Hour Question

Why do we say things are 'top drawer' if they are the best?

Matthew, Stockport.

Answer

Name: Stefan, Cardiff

Qualification: None really, but his mother told him.

Answer: In the olden days in England, a woman's dresser-room would have a hierarchy of drawers. The top drawer was where they kept the jewellery and valuables. The saying is, therefore, linked to being high-class.

