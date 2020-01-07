What does 'cloud nine' have to do with happiness?

7 January 2020, 14:04

Where does the phrase 'I'm on cloud nine' come from?
Where does the phrase 'I'm on cloud nine' come from? Picture: PA

'I'm on cloud nine' is a common way to describe high levels of happiness. But eight-year-old Elsie asks why the number nine?

Mystery Hour Question

I was reading a book and saw the description 'on cloud nine.' I know it means that they were happy, but why nine and not any other number?

Elsie, via her mother Tracey, Torquay.

Answer

Name: Philip, Woking.

Qualification: He has listened to all seven years of Mystery Hour podcasts.

Answer: There was an international cloud atlas, which registered ten different types of cloud. The ninth type of cloud was the highest, so if you're at the highest level of happiness, you're on cloud nine.

Comments

Loading...

Mystery Hour Podcast

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Download the FREE Mystery Hour podcast every week

Top Ten Most Read Questions

Mystery Hour

What Is The Small Pocket On Jeans?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Crisps All Expire On A Saturday?

Mystery Hour

Why Are We "Happy As Larry"? Who Was Larry?

Mystery Hour

What Do The Yellow "H" Signs Mean?

Mystery Hour

Why Do Pub TVs Have A Pint Glass In The Corner?

Mystery Hour

Can Women Be Colourblind?

Mystery Hour

Why Do We Wear Wedding Rings On The Left 4th Finger?

Mystery Hour

What Does F.A.B. Stand For In Thunderbirds?

Mystery Hour

What Is 'Mufti' In A Mufti Day?

Mystery Hour baby hand

Could You Identify An Adult From Their Baby Fingerprints?

LBC Latest

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Cyprus rape case: the UK is just as bad, says rape survivors

Boris Johnson resumes push to get Brexit deal through parliament
Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Australian-born MP pushes for parliamentary action on bushfires

Teenage neo-Nazi plotted to attack schools and synagogues