Travel chaos: Flights grounded, trains cancelled and roads closed as Storm Eunice hits

There has been travel chaos on the railways and roads. Picture: Network Rail/Getty/TrafficWalesS

By Sophie Barnett

People are being urged to stay at home due to widespread travel disruption as one of the worst storms in a generation hits the UK.

Schools, roads and businesses have shut, with major disruption to the travel network due to concerns over flying debris caused by gusts of over 100mph.

Pictures show lorries toppled over, trees uprooted by the wind, and trampolines strewn across railway lines as Storm Eunice thrashes across the UK.

In the south east of England, hundreds of passengers have been stranded on a train after a tree plummeted onto the railway line.

The line is blocked between Tonbridge and Sevenoaks - with all services suspended for the next three hours while the rescue operation takes place.

A lorry was also pictured hanging off The Medway Bridge on the M2, while scaffolding has collapsed in London, where people are being urged to only make essential journeys.

Sadiq Khan echoed the call, saying in a tweet: "I urge all Londoners to stay at home, do not take risks, and do not travel unless it is absolutely essential.

"City Hall is in close contact with key agencies across the capital and our city is as prepared as possible for any potential impacts of Storm Eunice."

Hundreds of flights have also been cancelled, with British Airways saying it is suffering from "significant disruption", with dozens of flights cancelled.

Flights have also been cancelled at London City Airport.

At Heathrow at least 65 flights - both departures and arrivals - were cancelled and a further 114 were delayed by more than 15 minutes, according to aviation data provider FlightStats by Cirium.

At Gatwick there were 15 cancellations and 67 delayed flights.

Meanwhile, all railway services have been suspended in Wales, where schools have also been closed and remote learning is taking place.

Gusts of more than 120 miles per hour have already been recorded on the Isle of Wight, with the Met Office saying it is provisionally the highest gust ever recorded in England.

