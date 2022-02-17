Live

Storm Eunice live updates: danger to life red alert issued as 100mph gales approach UK

17 February 2022, 16:06 | Updated: 17 February 2022, 16:18

Storm Eunice will batter the UK tomorrow
Storm Eunice will batter the UK tomorrow. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Weather forecasters have issued a danger to life red alert as Storm Eunice approaches the UK.

Winds of up to 100mph are being predicted and the rare red alert has been put in place for Wales and South West England.

Boris Johnson has said the army is on standby to assist and it emerged a man died after falling off a lorry in high winds during Eunice's predecessor Storm Dudley.

In key developments so far:

  • Met Office places almost all of England and Wales under weather warnings from 5am tomorrow
  • A red alert has been issued for South West from 7am tomorrow resulting in 'flying debris resulting in danger to life'
  • Forecasters warning of 'damage to buildings and homes', 'power lines brought down' and 'uprooted trees'
  • People are being advised not to travel if it can be avoided

Follow all the latest developments on the storm in our LlVE blog below

