Red alert as Storm Eunice bears down on UK with 100mph gales and COBRA meeting called

Red and amber weather alerts have been issued for Storm Eunice on Friday. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Daisy Stephens

The government is holding an emergency COBRA meeting to discuss its response to Storm Dudley and Eunice with a rare red alert issued for south west England and Wales tomorrow.

Storm Eunice is hurtling towards the country bringing with it the threat of winds of up to 100mph and warnings of damage to property and severe disruption.

The Met Office updated its amber warning to red on Thursday, warning Storm Eunice will cause dangerous conditions.

The red warning is in place from 7am on Friday to midday, with people told to "take action now" to keep safe if they haven't already done so.

A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Eunice. Picture: Getty

The Met Office said: "It is very likely that there will be a risk to life, with substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and possibly widespread damage to property and infrastructure. You should avoid travelling, where possible, and follow the advice of the emergency services and local authorities."

The organisation warned flying debris could result in danger to life, with damage to building and homes, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

Uprooted trees are also likely, and many roads, bridges and railway lines could be forced to close.

Gatwick Airport has warned of disruption to flights as well as its shuttle services between 10am and 4pm on Friday, and is advising people to leave plenty of time.

The Cobra emergency committee will meet "to discuss the response to Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice", the Government said on Thursday.

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Ellis will lead the meeting.

⚠️⚠️🔴 Rare Red Weather Warning Issued 🔴⚠️⚠️#StormEunice will bring extremely strong winds across parts of Southwest England and south Wales



Friday 0700 - 1200



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



Advice 👉 https://t.co/JFRa8CtfWY



Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/m46eseAXoV — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

It comes hours after Storm Dudley battered the UK, with gusts of over 80mph recorded in some coastal parts of Wales.

The storm caused major travel disruption and left thousands of homes without power.

In Wolverhampton trains were affected by damage to the station roof, and in Lincolnshire roads including the A16 were blocked with floods and fallen trees.

In Bristol city centre a street was closed after reports of a sheet of glass blowing off a hotel.

Trains were disrupted across the country - including the line into Gatwick Airport - by fallen trees and damage to electrical cables.

#StormDudley brought some very strong #winds to parts of the UK over the last 24 hours. Here are the highest reported wind gusts pic.twitter.com/rH8TMzoEdx — Met Office (@metoffice) February 17, 2022

Around 20,000 properties lost power as a result of Storm Dudley, according to Northern Powergrid.

"Our teams have restored power to some 19,000 homes and businesses impacted by Storm Dudley, and we are working to get the lights back on for around 1,000 properties still affected," a spokesperson said.

Scotland has seen particularly bad travel disruption, with ScotRail services suspended entirely from Wednesday evening.

Network Rail Scotland shared photos of the damage from the storm, including trees that had fallen onto the lines and crushed overhead power cables.

👷⚡️ Our team at Kilwinning have shared this photo of the considerable damage done to one of our overhead line structures, caused by a fallen tree.



We're now assessing what needs to be done to repair it and reopen the railway for @ScotRail services. More soon. pic.twitter.com/oegeIbg3pw — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) February 16, 2022

There is also a yellow warning for wind and snow covering northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The warning means there is a chance of travel delays and power cuts.