New weather warnings for snow and wind as back-to-back storms set to hit UK

A huge wave smashes into the Blackpool coast as Storm Dudley arrives in the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

New weather warnings have been issued for snow and wind as the UK braces for back-to-back storms which could result in "danger to life".

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for "extremely strong winds" across southern and central areas of the UK for most of Friday as Storm Eunice follows Storm Dudley.

There is a "good chance that flying debris could result in danger to life" while buildings could be damaged and power cuts are possible.

"Large waves are likely" on sea fronts where gusts could reach 95mph, the warning, which is in place between 3am and 9pm, adds.

Further inland wind speeds could reach 80mph, with falling trees and travel disruption also likely.

A yellow warning for wind and snow has been also issued for northern England, southern Scotland and Northern Ireland on the same day, between 3am and 6pm.

Where snow does fall, the high winds are likely to create blizzard conditions, the Met Office has said. Up to 20cm could accumulate over higher ground with 5cm possible in lower areas.

Weather warnings have been updated in association with #StormEunice



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/0Dwyx5cevB — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

Motorists are urged to drive carefully, while electricity supply firms have issued warnings following the widespread outages in northern England and Scotland which followed storms earlier this year.

Eunice will arrive after Dudley, which is set to bring powerful winds of up to 90mph later on Wednesday which could also pose a danger to life.

An amber warning for "very strong and disruptive" winds is in place from 2pm until midnight covering a large belt across the middle of the UK, including regions north of Hull in the East Riding of Yorkshire and south of Perthshire in Scotland.

Weather warnings have been updated in association with #StormDudley



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/3X7l8KJ5P0 — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

Forecasters have said residents in this region can also expect heavy showers throughout the afternoon and snow on high ground.

A yellow warning for wind, which could disrupt public transport and power lines, is also in place from 1pm on Wednesday into Thursday, covering all of northern and central England, most of Wales, southern and central Scotland and Northern Ireland.

In a Met Office daily forecast video, meteorologist Alex Deakin has warned people in the affected areas to brace for "heavy rain and ever-strengthening winds".

"It's going to be a windy day throughout with those winds continuing to pick up through the afternoon and the evening," he said.

#StormDudley is moving in from the Atlantic



Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️



Here is the latest 👇 pic.twitter.com/np2uhDK26j — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2022

"There will be some snow on the hills across Scotland, but it's the rain and more particularly the wind we're concerned about in this storm system on Wednesday.

"It's likely to cause transport disruption and dangerous conditions by the sea."

Dudley is expected to bring gusts of up to 80 to 90mph on exposed coasts and hills of Scotland, with 60 to 70mph possible further inland.

Temperatures are milder than usual for the time of year on Wednesday, with highs of 15C (59F) predicted in London, 13C (55.4F) in Cardiff, 12C (53.6F) in Belfast and 9C (48.2F) in Edinburgh.