Storm Dudley claims first victim after lorry driver falls off HGV

A man died after falling from a lorry on Wednesday evening as Storm Dudley hit parts of the UK. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Storm Dudley has claimed its first victim after a man fell 12ft from his lorry while working through gale-force winds.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man - in his 60s - fell from the double decker vehicle on Wednesday evening in Solihull.

It is believed that he was attempting to unload heavy goods in the howling winds when he lost his balance, the Mirror reported.

Police have said they are considering it an "industrial accident".

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We attended an industrial unit in Marston Green, Solihull after a man fell from a lorry just before 9.30pm last night (16 February).

"A man in his 60s was attended to by paramedics at the scene, but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

"The Health and Safety Executive was informed and it is believed to be an industrial accident.

"Our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends."

Read more: Red alert as Storm Eunice bears down on UK with 100mph gales and COBRA meeting called

Read more: Freak 'ball-shaped' clouds appear over Glasgow as UK braces for Storm Dudley

The HSE said it was "making enquiries alongside police".

A statement from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an industrial incident on Starley Wat at 9.02pm last night.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, a MERIT trauma doctor and a Hazardous Area Response Team paramedic attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered one male patient in a critical condition.

"Ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite their best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

It comes as Storm Dudley saw gales of wind reaching over 80mph across the country, causing power cuts and travel chaos on Wednesday.

It will not be the last Brits see of the extreme weather conditons though, with Storm Eustice set to sweep the nation on Friday.

As a result, the Met Office has issued a red weather warning for parts of the UK and said there could be "flying debris resulting in danger to life".

The warning has been issued along the coastline of Devon and Cornwall as well as the south coast of Wales due to extremely strong winds.

Meanwhile, an amber warning has been issued for the midlands, with damage to buildings and homes likely.

East Midlands Railway has strongly recommended people not to travel by train on Friday and are operating a reduced timetable ahead of the expected disruption.