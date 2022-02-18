Thousands tune in to terrifying live stream of planes struggling to land at Heathrow

18 February 2022, 14:00 | Updated: 18 February 2022, 14:23

By Emma Soteriou

Hundreds of thousands of people across the UK have tuned in to a live stream showing planes struggling to land at Heathrow Airport due to Storm Eunice.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Big Jet TV stream - which is run by aviation enthusiast Jerry Dyer - comes as Storm Eunice is battering the UK, leading to travel chaos for Brits amid red weather warnings.

Fans have been raving about the exciting landings leaving them 'on the edge of their chairs' while at work.

A running commentary from Mr Dyer on the pilots' "skills" during their landing has also been recognised for adding additional entertainment for viewers.

"Look at that rudder input!" has become a key one-liner from the YouTuber as well as "bosh" when aircrafts touch down.

One person tweeted: "Sorry boss cant work, watching big jet tv Heathrow live stream."

Read more: Storm Eunice: Iconic O2 arena roof torn by gales as 122mph winds batter Britain

Read more: Two 'danger to life' warnings and people ordered to stay home: Why is Storm Eunice so bad?

Another Twitter user said: "These BigJet TV landings are the only time it's appropriate to clap when the pilot lands."

Dr Anna Cupani tweeted: "Lunch break with [the] live stream from Heathrow and I'm on the edge of my chair.

"Every time a plane touches ground is a shot of adrenaline."

Fatima tweeted: "My sister is streaming BigJet TV on our big TV and is currently scoring each landing and ranking all the airlines.

"My mum is sat next to her making duaa for all the planes and all I can hear as I'm trying to work is 'woaaaaaah, go on then, go on then!'"

Mr Dyer, from the aviation channel, told the BBC: "This is the best scenario you could possibly imagine - big kudos to the pilots and the crews working at the airports, this is the most exciting stuff you could possibly get.

"Right now, these conditions with 70mph gusting winds, it's pretty intense.

"And what is great is you get to see the skill of the pilot and how they manage to handle it."

It comes as aviation analytics company Cirium said at least 436 flights to, from or within the UK were cancelled on Friday.

The highest proportion were at Heathrow, where 20 per cent of flights were cancelled.

It was followed by London City (16 per cent) and Manchester (10 per cent).

Heathrow airport tweeted: "Storm Eunice is forecast to cause poor weather conditions across the UK and Europe today.

"We are working in close collaboration with our airport partners to minimise any disruption.

"Please continue to check your flight status with your airline before making your way to Heathrow.

"We have additional colleagues on-hand in the terminals to support our passengers, and we are working in close collaboration with our airline and air traffic control partners to get people safely away on their journeys as quickly as possible."

UK News

See more UK News

There has been travel chaos on the railways and roads.

Travel chaos: Flights grounded, trains cancelled and roads closed as Storm Eunice hits

2 hours ago

Traffic & Travel

Prince Harry launches court fight for police protection

Prince Harry insists UK will always be his home as High Court battle starts over police protection

2 hours ago

Ava White

Boy, 14, denies murdering schoolgirl Ava White at Christmas lights switch on in Liverpool

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Covid-19 vaccine

Six African countries to receive mRNA vaccine technology

31 mins ago

Coronavirus patients

Germany has passed Omicron peak, says health minister

41 mins ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Russia to stage nuclear drills with Ukraine tensions high

1 hour ago

The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

7 days ago

Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

14 days ago

Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police