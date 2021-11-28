Guests snowed in at Tan Hill Inn in Yorkshire Dales after Storm Arwen hits

Storm Arwen lashed the Yorkshire Dales with wind and snow. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Customers were snowed in at Britain's highest pub overnight on Friday after Storm Arwen dumped snow on their cars.

Three people were killed by falling trees elsewhere in the country and power was cut to more than 130,000 homes as Storm Arwen battered the UK/

Punters at Tan Hill Inn in the Yorkshire Dales woke up to find 5ft of snow had buried their vehicles.

The pub shared on its Facebook page yesterday morning that they were waiting for a snowplough to help dig out cars and clear the snowdrifts.

North Yorkshire Weather shared pictures taken by Tom Rigby stating: “Those who were trapped in Tan Hill Inn overnight will have some digging out to do this morning.”

Freezing conditions are ongoing in the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

A yellow warning for snow and ice remains in place until mid-morning on Sunday in Scotland and the north of England.

The Met Office has warned of a risk of "wintry showers and icy stretches".

Temperatures were expected to struggle to get above freezing in some parts, with -1C forecast in Manchester and Newcastle.

The Met Office said it would be a cold and frosty start to the day, with showers affecting eastern coastal areas.

It added that there is a risk of "icy stretches", with snow showers becoming more extensive over parts of Scotland and the north-west of England early on Sunday.

The cold spell comes after three people were killed when trees were blown over in strong winds as Storm Arwen hit on Friday.

Gusts of almost 100mph also saw transport disrupted, power cuts and damage to buildings, while heavy snow saw lorries get stuck and ploughs being used in a number of areas.

Summing up the damage caused by the first named storm of the season, the Met Office said the strong winds and a mixture of rain, sleet and snow led to "powercuts, transport disruption, trees fell, there were large coastal waves and blizzards affected some hills."