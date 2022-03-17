UK weather: Brits brace for 'hottest day of the year' over scorching weekend

Saturday could become the hottest day of the year. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Brits are set to bask in temperatures as high as 18C on Saturday, making it the hottest day of the year so far.

The hottest day so far in 2022 was 17.2C in Pershore, Worcestershire, the Met Office said.

It is the first sign of spring being on its way for the UK, with the warm weather taking over after a cold start to the week.

It comes as the country was predicted to peak with temperatures higher than Spain and Greece throughout the week, in an early mini-heatwave.

Met Office forecaster Clare Nasir said: "For the Western Isles and Northern Ireland the clouds will thicken here with some showery bursts of rain through the early hours of the morning and a strengthening wind.

"Elsewhere a fairly widespread frost leading to a cold start to the day come Thursday morning but for many it will be bright with some sunshine."

Ms Nasir continued: "It is not the case across western Scotland, you can see some heavy bursts of rain, snow above 600m or 700m.

"That rain extends down towards Northern Ireland."

According to The Mirror, she continued: "Temperatures are on the up over the next few days you can see here most places will be fine and dry with some lovely sunshine.

"Into the weekend high pressure reaching across Denmark will allow for settled conditions to extend right across the UK, but some stronger winds on Saturday certainly, gusts over the hills and moors as well as the mountains but with a southerly wind it will feel very warm across some parts particularly I would say the Moray Firth where we could see an 18C.

"Generally the weekend is looking fine and dry, much warmer with some sunshine."

It comes after a Saharan dust cloud which blanketed parts of Spain and France arrived in England on Wednesday.

Skies turned orange and red across the south-east, with it most visible at sunset.