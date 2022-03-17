Govt vows to stop Russian oligarchs 'abusing' courts to silence critics with reforms

17 March 2022, 00:01 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 00:23

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts"
A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts". Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A series of reforms will stop "oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts" as the Government vowed to put an end to Russian bullying.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to tackle what he described as the "chilling effect" of a "new kind of lawfare" being used by the super-rich who can afford to threaten legal action against journalists trying to expose wrongdoing.

Justice Secretary Dominic Raab, who confirmed earlier this month he would be bringing forward the proposals, said the Government was "taking action" to end the "bullying and protect our free press".

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) said wealthy "corrupt elites" and powerful corporations had been "put on notice by the Government" as it set out plans to speed up changes to rules on so-called Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation (SLAPPs).

It comes after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer called on the Prime Minister to fast-track new laws to stop Russian oligarchs using their vast wealth and SLAPPs to avoid sanctions and criticism through the courts.

Read more: 'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Read more: Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Mr Johnson said: "The ability of a free press to hold the powerful to account is fundamental to our democracy and as a former journalist I am determined we must never allow criticism to be silenced.

"For the oligarchs and super-rich who can afford these sky-high costs the threat of legal action has become a new kind of lawfare. We must put a stop to its chilling effect."

Mr Raab said: "The Government will not tolerate Russian oligarchs and other corrupt elites abusing British courts to muzzle those who shine a light on their wrongdoing.

"We're taking action to put an end to this bullying and protect our free press."

Court checks and tougher laws could be brought in to curb the use of the "controversial" lawsuits which "typically involve wealthy people or large businesses using the threat of endless legal action and associated costs to pressure their opponents under defamation and privacy laws."

Read more: 'Poland will be next!': Ukrainian MP's stark warning on West inaction against Putin

Read more: Refugees minister pledges to simplify 'complicated' visas for Ukrainians fleeing warzone

The tactic is "increasingly being used to intimidate journalists, authors and campaigners to stifle legitimate criticism and prevent the publication of critical stories and books", the MoJ said.

The Government has launched a consultation on the plans - which could include updating defamation laws to strengthen the public interest defence available to protect those who publish private information from being sued if it was done for the public good.

Ministers, who want to bring in changes as soon as possible, are also considering capping the costs claimants can recover to try to stop people "weaponising the high cost of litigation to stifle free speech".

They may also be required to prove "actual malice" by a defendant in libel claims as part of a bid to "deter spurious claims".

Other measures could see courts able to throw out claims seen to be using such tactics early on in proceedings and impose bans, called Civil Restraint Orders, to prevent people from bringing repeated legal challenges.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is on her way home, after her six-year ordeal in Iran

'Home for a cuppa': Nazanin to be reunited with family after 6 year hell in Iranian jail

Gordon Brown has said governments must work together to tackle cost of living crisis.

Gordon Brown says Scots facing cost of living 'catastrophe'

12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

'Unfair and unbearable': 12 million people set to face fuel poverty by October

Katie Price is set to appear in court after being charged with harassment

Katie Price faces 5 years in jail after 'harassing' ex-Kieran Hayler’s fiancée

Terry Waite gave advise to Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on how to transition from captivity to normal life

Former hostage Terry Waite reveals he advised Nazanin to take her return home slowly

Hunt admitted getting Nazanin out of Iran took too long

'We took too long' to free Nazanin: Jeremy Hunt admits as she flies home from Iranian jail

Andrew Marr said there are rays of sunlight in the gloomy news

Andrew Marr: Nazanin's release and hope of Ukraine peace are two rays of sunshine

Russian bombs have hit a theatre where 1,200 civilians were taking shelter

Russian strike destroys theatre where 1,200 civilians were sheltering in besieged Mariupol

Putin accused the West of trying to 'cancel' Russia with economic sanctions, as Russian forces press on with attacks in Ukraine

Biden calls Putin a 'war criminal' after he accused West of trying to 'cancel' Russia

West Ham star Kurt Zouma (left) has been charged with animal cruelty by the RSPCA, along with his brother and Dagenham footballer Yoan Zouma (right) who filmed the incident.

Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan charged with animal cruelty after shocking cat kicking video

A warning has been issued for the Fukushima region - pictured left on March 11

Tsunami warning after 7.3 earthquake rocks Japan

Chernihiv has come under Russian attacks

Massacred in the bread queue: Ten Ukrainians shot dead by Russian forces

Insulate Britain activists bring the M25 to a standstill

Police charge 56 Insulate Britain activists charged over M25 protests

The sky over London turned orange on Wednesday, as Saharan dust fell from the skies

Britain's red mist: Saharan dust which blanketed parts of Europe arrives in UK

Global partners with ITV and STV for Concert for Ukraine.

Global partners with ITV and STV in spectacular concert to raise millions for Ukraine

The besieged city of Mariupol. Inset: Russian president Vladimir Putin

Fourth Russian general killed in Ukraine as Putin's forces 'struggle with terrain'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jussie Smollett

US actor Jussie Smollett to be freed from jail pending appeal
Japan Earthquake

Two dead and 94 injured after powerful earthquake hits Japan

noosh

Anoosheh Ashoori’s children look forward to ‘extraordinary’ moment after release
Russia Ukraine War

Russian forces destroy theatre sheltering hundreds of Ukrainians
Biden

Vladimir Putin is a war criminal, says Joe Biden

Joe Biden

Joe Biden: US will send more weapons to aid Ukraine in defence against Russia
Wrecked apartment after earthquake

Two million homes lose power as Japan is hit by powerful earthquake
Volodymyr Zelensky addresses Congress

Volodymyr Zelensky tells US Congress: We need you now – I call on you to do more
Golf team fatal crash

Six university golfers and their coach die in head-on crash in Texas
Kyiv the baby rhino in Prague

Endangered baby rhino born at Czech zoo is named Kyiv in honour of Ukraine

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 16/03 | Watch Again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 16/03 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/03 | Watch Again

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release

Jeremy Hunt rejects idea £400M Iran payment linked to Nazanin release
Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/03 | Watch again

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response

James O'Brien castigates ex-cop backing oligarch mansion response
'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over cycle lanes

'I don't want London to be gridlocked': Andrew Marr and Sadiq Khan clash over traffic
Elon Musk’s offer of single combat ‘a civilised solution’ on another day of chaos

Elon Musk's offer of single combat 'a civilised solution' on a day of surreal news
Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals

Putin's negotiators 'becoming softer' in peace talks, Zelenskyy advisor reveals
Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/03 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police