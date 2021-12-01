UK weather: Ice warnings issued and more snow set to hit in wake of Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen struck over the weekend devastating infrastructure. Picture: Alamy

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Forecasters have issued ice warnings while more snow is set to hit the UK in the coming days after the devastation caused by Storm Arwen.

Temperatures will start to drop on Wednesday, with a yellow weather warning for ice in place across the east coast of England and north-east Scotland from 6pm until 10am on Thursday.

Another warning, for a large part of Wales and south-west England, comes into force at midnight and also runs until 10am as the mercury drops below freezing.

It comes as blustery showers move across the country, making temperatures feel even colder.

The Met Office has said snow is likely to fall in northern parts, while gales are possible in some coastal areas.

It said overnight northern parts of Scotland will see snowfall while "snow may affect some western and then southern areas".

On Thursday snow showers in northern Scotland will ease, but "wintry showers" are expected to affect eastern coastal regions.

On Friday and into the weekend, the mercury will remain low, with gusty winds, long spells of rain and some snow in the north, mainly over hills.

It comes as energy suppliers said 30,000 homes remain without power following the damage caused by Arwen.

It will be at least the end of the week - seven days after the devastating storm - before electricity is restored to some, the Energy Networks Association (ENA) warned.

Engineers have reconnected 97% of homes affected by the power cuts, with the majority of those still affected living in remote locations where access for crews is difficult, the ENA said.

Overnight, power was restored to a further 12,000 homes, the organisation said, and it has been working at 4,500 damage sites.

ENA director Ross Easton said: "Network companies have continued to make progress overnight against some challenging conditions.

"Ninety-seven percent of homes have been reconnected so far.

"While this number is increasing all the time, the remaining 30,000 homes are in some of the worst-hit and often remote areas of the country."

Welfare centres and hot food have been provided, with the energy network companies working in partnership with local resilience forums, emergency services, local authorities and the British Red Cross.

Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will make a statement on the situation in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon.