Exact areas snow could fall this week as Brits told to prepare for up to six-inches while others warned of torrential rain

26 February 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 26 February 2024, 20:44

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.
Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches. Picture: Alamy and WX Charts

By Christian Oliver

Brits have been warned to prepare for heavy snowfall later this week - with some areas forecast to face up to six inches.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Parts of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland could all face snow by Friday, according to forecasts from WX Charts.

The blast of snow is due to "blocked" air currents from Iceland and Greenland, the Met Office explained

Northern Ireland is set to be hit by snow first as the currents make their way from the north. The blast will then reach parts of western Scotland and then England, as far as Manchester.

For those not facing snow this week, many will instead battle a wet and windy period adding to last week's constant torrential downpours.

The cold temperatures will then continue into mid-March following the hottest British Februarys on record.

Snow on the high fells above and around Lake Windermere, south Cumbria, the Lake District
Snow on the high fells above and around Lake Windermere, south Cumbria, the Lake District. Picture: Alamy
Parts of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland could all face snow by Friday, according to forecasts from WX Charts
Parts of England, Scotland, and Northern Ireland could all face snow by Friday, according to forecasts from WX Charts. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Fears of travel chaos on Sunday and Monday amid heavy rain, as yellow weather warning issued

Read More: Heavy downpours to sweep UK as new weather maps show incoming wall of rain

"Towards mid-March there is an increased chance of a greater likelihood of higher pressure as a ‘blocked’ pattern becoming established over Greenland and Iceland, with lower pressure towards the south and southwest," the Met Office told The Express.

"This is likely to bring a trend towards increasingly settled conditions, with the likelihood of drier than normal conditions, especially in the north. This may lead to a slightly greater than normal chance of colder than average temperatures, although this is mitigated as we move further into spring."

The Met Office's long-term forecast for northern regions in March warns of "snow accumulations" in some areas.

"There will be drier interludes between times though, with some pleasant spring sunshine, especially in places sheltered from the often strong winds," the forecast for between March 1 and 10 says.

"The following week is likely to remain fairly mixed overall, but there may be a greater incidence of dry spells and early spring sunshine, especially in eastern areas. Temperatures are likely to be fairly typical, with a few overnight frosts still likely."

Latest UK News

See more Latest UK News

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orbán

Hungary approves Sweden's bid to join Nato as the military alliance expands in the face of Russia's war in Ukraine
Sir Lindsay Hoyle is facing renewed pressure to step down as Commons Speaker

'He's not fit to stay in the role': SNP Westminster leader calls for Sir Lindsay Hoyle to step down over ceasefire debate
Paul Scully claimed the cities had 'no-go' areas.

Fury as Tory MP claims there are religious ‘no-go’ areas in Birmingham and London as party's Islamophobia row deepens
Charlotte Church has been criticised for the chant being used at the concert

Charlotte Church says she is 'in no way anti-Semitic' after singing controversial 'from the river to the sea' chant
Police have recruited the diver who helped assist the search for Nicola Bulley.

Cops recruit Nicola Bulley 'expert' diver to assist in search for boy Xielo Maruziva, 2, who fell into River Soar
Fawziyah Javed (l) and Kashif Anwar (r)

The woman who caught her own killer: Pregnant lawyer's last words helped jail murderer who pushed her off cliff
Three Just Stop Oil protesters have been found guilty of aggressive trespass after disrupting a Wimbledon tennis match

Three Just Stop Oil protesters found guilty of aggravated trespass after disrupting Wimbledon tennis matches
Father Felice Palamara was presiding over Mass in the small town of Cessaniti, Calabria, in the southern region of Italy when he noticed an acrid smell coming from the wine

Priest handed poisoned chalice after mafia hitman spikes holy communion wine with bleach

Passengers told 'do not travel' amid train delays and cancellations after 'major signalling fault' strikes the South East

Chaos on the trains: Rush-hour passengers face severe delays after landslip grinds services to a halt
Tunisian Imam Mahjoub Mahjoubi speaks at his home in the town of Soliman, February 23

Imam deported from France after labelling tricolore flag 'satanic' despite living in the country for 40 years

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit