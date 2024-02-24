Fears of travel chaos on Sunday and Monday amid heavy rain, as yellow weather warning issued

Wet weather is expected on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Heavy downpours are set to cause travel disruption on Sunday and Monday, with the Met Office issuing a weather warning.

Brits should brace for "fairly unsettled" weather over the next few days, forecasters said, with Sunday and Monday set to be particularly bad.

Met Office meteorologist Greg Dewhurst urged people to "take care if you are travelling through the day on Sunday across southern counties".

The weather warning, issued for the south-west of England from 6am-6pm on Sunday, says there could be downpours of 40mm in some places.

The warning says: "Rain is expected to move north-eastwards across parts of south-west England on Sunday morning, persisting through much of the day before slowly dying out later in the afternoon."

People on Westminster Bridge, central London in the rain. Picture: Alamy

It adds that 15mm to 25mm of rain is "likely quite widely" and up to 40mm in a few places, and that "with saturated ground, this may lead to some flooding and disruption".

The Environment Agency had issued 57 flood warnings and 188 flood alerts in England by Saturday morning.

Persistent rain is also on the cards for London and the South East where a yellow rain warning running from 3pm on Sunday to 9am on Monday suggests widespread downpours ranging from 15mm-25mm and up to 40mm locally.

The warning says: "Rain is expected to arrive across Sussex and Kent during Sunday afternoon, persisting through the night before slowly clearing on Monday morning."

Rain could cause disruption. Picture: Getty

Mr Dewhurst added: "We are keeping an eye on this area of low pressure as it moves into southern counties of England and Wales over the course of Sunday and into Monday.

"It will bring some heavy rain and some strong winds as well. This rain is falling on saturated ground and could lead to some localised flooding problems."

Sunday's temperatures are set to reach around 7C-9C and there should be generally light winds, "but stuck under some cloud and with showers passing through it will feel chillier than the numbers suggest", particularly across southern areas where double figures are expected, he added.

The rain will push into the South East by the evening.