Anti-vaxxer jailed for supergluing clinic's doors to block booster rollout

1 December 2021, 17:57

Hayden Brown squirted glue into the keyhole of the door to a pharmacy but was caught by a covert camera
Hayden Brown squirted glue into the keyhole of the door to a pharmacy but was caught by a covert camera. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Asher McShane

A man who superglued the lock of a Covid-19 vaccination centre, stopping more than 500 people from getting their booster jabs, was jailed today

Hayden Brown, 53, squirted glue into the keyhole of the door to a pharmacy in Lowestoft Road in Gorleston overnight on November 26, meaning the door could not be opened, Norfolk Police said.

Brown, of Burgh Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified by covert cameras that had been put in place following two previous incidents on November 12 and November 20.

He admitted criminal damage at Norwich Magistrates' Court, Norfolk police said.

Police said he also pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance, by preventing Covid-19 booster jabs for 504 vulnerable people.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said that a "large number" of the 504 people were elderly, adding: "This disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not (been) able to attend."

The defendant also admitted to possessing cannabis, which was found at his home following his arrest.

He entered his guilty pleas and was sentenced today.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Gabriel tussled with a robber armed with a baseball bat

Moment Arsenal star Gabriel fends off baseball-bat thug in raid at his London home
The shooting took place at Oxford High School, in a town north of Detroit, Michigan

Three students killed and six injured in US high school shooting
Boobi-Anne McLeod went missing earlier this month

Bobbi-Anne McLeod: Police confirm body found during search is missing 18-year-old
'Tony's law' will mean stricter penalties for child abuse.

'This is for Tony': Child abusers face life behind bars under tougher penalties
Emma Smart has been on hunger strike for two weeks

Insulate Britain protester on hunger strike moved to hospital wing of prison
Keon was stabbed in Handsworth, Birmingham

Boy, 14, among five teenagers jailed for combined 83 years over Keon Lincoln's killing

More UK News

See more More UK News

Snow engulfed parts of the UK as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands still without power

Thousands without power after five days: 'If it was London, something would've been done'
A member of the public walks past a shop window wearing a Covid mask in Edinburgh

People turned away from appointments in Scotland booster jab “shambles”
Dr Tedros Adhanom warned countries to take the new variant 'extremely seriously'

WHO: 'Toxic mix' of low vaccine coverage and testing was perfect 'recipe' for new variants
Thousands of homes remain without power in the UK after Storm Arwen

Storm Arwen: How many homes remain without power - and what's being done?
A man was detained after a security breach at Parliament

Man sparks security alert at Parliament and gets tackled by police
A WHO official says Omicron cases have been mild and vaccines still work

Omicron cases 'mild' and vaccines still work: WHO official downplays variant fears

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police