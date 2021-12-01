Anti-vaxxer jailed for supergluing clinic's doors to block booster rollout

Hayden Brown squirted glue into the keyhole of the door to a pharmacy but was caught by a covert camera. Picture: Norfolk Police

By Asher McShane

A man who superglued the lock of a Covid-19 vaccination centre, stopping more than 500 people from getting their booster jabs, was jailed today

Hayden Brown, 53, squirted glue into the keyhole of the door to a pharmacy in Lowestoft Road in Gorleston overnight on November 26, meaning the door could not be opened, Norfolk Police said.

Brown, of Burgh Road in Great Yarmouth, was arrested on Tuesday after he was identified by covert cameras that had been put in place following two previous incidents on November 12 and November 20.

He admitted criminal damage at Norwich Magistrates' Court, Norfolk police said.

Police said he also pleaded guilty to causing a public nuisance, by preventing Covid-19 booster jabs for 504 vulnerable people.

Superintendent Nathan Clark said that a "large number" of the 504 people were elderly, adding: "This disruption will have caused great anxiety to those who have chosen to be vaccinated and then not (been) able to attend."

The defendant also admitted to possessing cannabis, which was found at his home following his arrest.

He entered his guilty pleas and was sentenced today.