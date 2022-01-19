Ashling Murphy 'fought for her life with a set of keys', Irish police believe

Hundreds of people gathered for Ashling's funeral yesterday. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Teacher Ashling Murphy used a set of keys in a desperate bid to save her life, Irish police believe.

Gardaí are investigating the theory that teacher Ashling, 23, used her keys in a bid to save her life as she fought off her assailant.

A man in his 30s has been arrested for questioning in connection with the death of the 23-year-old primary school teacher. Earlier today, a further man was detained in relation to potential withholding of information.

Ashling died after being attacked last week while out jogging beside a canal.

Primary school pupils at Ashling's funeral yesterday. Picture: Alamy

The man was arrested after being discharged from hospital where he admitted himself with several injuries, some of which are believed to have been self-inflicted.

Gardaí have also seized a taxi they believe was used to transport the suspect to Dublin from County Offaly in the hours after the murder last Wednesday.

Mourners in tears at her funeral in Ireland. Picture: Alamy

The taxi travelled from Dublin to Tullamore to pick up the suspect, gardaí believe.

His arrest – the second in this case which has horrified the nation – was confirmed by gardaí shortly after hundreds of mourners attended Ashling's funeral Mass yesterday.

Her heartbroken boyfriend, Ryan Casey, told mourners at her graveside that Ashling 'is the greatest love of my life'.

He said: "I will cherish the last five years we spent together for my entire life. I hope that some day, God willing, we can be reunited once more and continue the great plans we had made for each other.

"Goodbye for now, but not for ever, darling. Ashling shall live on in all of our hearts."

A specialist team is now forensically examining the taxi believed to have transported the suspect to Dublin. It is one of two cars that gardaí believe the suspect may have travelled in before he appeared at a Dublin hospital.

The other car, which was also seized in Dublin, is also being forensically examined.

The Irish Daily Mail previously reported that gardaí spent two days reviewing CCTV footage at Tullamore train station and determined that the suspect did not travel to Dublin by train, unless he had hidden his appearance behind a Covid mask, baseball cap and other improvised disguises.

Gardaí had been waiting at the hospital for confirmation that the man could be released for questioning.

Police are also examining the contents of a bottle bank that was removed from Daingean Road, less than two miles from the crime scene, in the belief that the killer may have thrown a knife in there after Ms Murphy's murder.

Ashling's friends and family gathered for her funeral mass in the village of Mountbolus, Co. Offaly, yesterday.

According to a Garda spokesperson, the suspect is in custody at Tullamore Garda Station 'on suspicion of murder' and can be held for up to 24 hours.

Yesterday flags in Ireland were flown at half mast and moments of silence were observed nationwide.

President Michael D Higgins, his wife Sabina, Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Justice Minister Helen McEntee were among those in attendance at Ashling's funeral.

Education Minister Norma Foley and Culture Minister Catherine Martin also attended.

Vigils have been held across Ireland and the world to remember Ms Murphy and to call for a change in tackling gender-based violence.