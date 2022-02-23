Rapist jailed after chilling Crimewatch CCTV captured him carrying victim through city centre

Austin Osayande was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A sexual predator who stalked the streets looking for a victim to assault has finally been brought to justice six years after he raped a woman on her way home from a night out.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Austin Osayande was handed a life sentence after he was caught on CCTV carrying his victim through Leeds city centre moments before he attacked her.

The 40-year-old was filmed taking the woman through the deserted streets of Leeds in the early hours of August 14, 2015, after he spotted her intoxicated and waiting for a taxi.

CCTV footage shows the predator approaching the victim and walking alongside her before he picked her up in his arms and carried her to a secluded doorway where he raped her.

Leeds Crown Court was told Osayande 'laughed' after attacking the woman, who he told he was HIV positive.

Police released the 'disturbing' footage in 2015 in a bid to find the predator, but he was not caught until last September after attacking another woman while working as a Hermes delivery driver.

His DNA was used to connect the two attacks.

Read more: Putin has gone 'full Tonto,' Defence Sec claims as videos show tanks at Ukraine border

Read more: On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze

Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and another of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court in January.

He initially denied the allegations and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years on Wednesday.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said it was "obvious" Osayande was out that night "looking for a victim - someone who was unable to resist and was vulnerable".

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court Osayande abducted the victim and took her to a secluded area behind a supermarket.

She said the defendant "overpowered" the woman and "put her in a physical lock" before raping her.

Ms Egerton said: "She remembers she felt it was very painful.

"She tried to push him off by pushing both of his shoulders away.

Read more: Govt pays for 'ludicrous' study on benefits of reintroducing imperial units after Brexit

Read more: Heavy snow and wind to batter UK as weather warnings issued days after storm chaos

"She was not able to fight back because of her own intoxication but told him to get off her. His response was to tell her it wouldn't take long.

"When he eventually let go of her, he pulled up his trousers, laughed and told her he was HIV positive."

The court heard the victim ran away and rang the emergency services.

After remaining undetected for more than six years, Osayande then sexually assaulted another woman.

Ms Egerton said that victim knew Osayande as her Hermes delivery driver, and she had spoken to him in the past.

"That day he delivered a parcel to her and said he was going to come and knock on her door for a coffee later," she told the court.

"He did turn up later and she let him in."

The court heard Osayande and the victim talked for a while before he moved closer to her on the pretext of looking at his car through the window, and "the next thing she knew he was on top of her", it was said.

Ms Egerton said the victim tried to push Osayande off "but he was bigger than her and it was not possible".

The court heard he kissed the woman and licked her neck before forcing her legs apart and sexually assaulting her.

When Osayande eventually left the house, the victim called the police.

Reading her own statement in court, the victim of the 2015 assault told Osayande she would "never fully overcome the torture you put me through".

Read more: Masks off: TfL announces end of face coverings on Tube from Thursday

Read more: Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

She said "not only did you rape me, you mentally abused me" with "the words you said that night as I cried and begged you to stop".

A statement from the second victim said she had been left an "emotional wreck" by the ordeal.

It said: "I am not sure I will be able to be emotional or physical with anyone ever again, and most of all I hate myself for making a stupid choice."

Speaking after the sentencing, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, said: "Osayande is the absolute embodiment of a dangerous sexual predator.

"The CCTV footage from 2015 shows him prowling the streets in the early hours, hunting for a woman to sexually attack for his own twisted gratification.

"The traumatic impact that his appalling actions have caused to the victims of both these offences cannot be underestimated.

"We commend the bravery, tenacity and patience they have shown, and it is genuinely satisfying that we have finally been able to justify their faith in the police by getting justice for them and their families."

Osayande will serve at least nine years and six months before he is eligible for parole.