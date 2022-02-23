Rapist jailed after chilling Crimewatch CCTV captured him carrying victim through city centre

23 February 2022, 17:17 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 17:22

Austin Osayande was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years
Austin Osayande was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years. Picture: Alamy

By Megan Hinton

A sexual predator who stalked the streets looking for a victim to assault has finally been brought to justice six years after he raped a woman on her way home from a night out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Austin Osayande was handed a life sentence after he was caught on CCTV carrying his victim through Leeds city centre moments before he attacked her.

The 40-year-old was filmed taking the woman through the deserted streets of Leeds in the early hours of August 14, 2015, after he spotted her intoxicated and waiting for a taxi.

CCTV footage shows the predator approaching the victim and walking alongside her before he picked her up in his arms and carried her to a secluded doorway where he raped her.

Leeds Crown Court was told Osayande 'laughed' after attacking the woman, who he told he was HIV positive.

Police released the 'disturbing' footage in 2015 in a bid to find the predator, but he was not caught until last September after attacking another woman while working as a Hermes delivery driver.

His DNA was used to connect the two attacks.

Read more: Putin has gone 'full Tonto,' Defence Sec claims as videos show tanks at Ukraine border

Read more: On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze

Osayande, of Sissons Road, Leeds, pleaded guilty to one count of rape and another of sexual assault at Leeds Crown Court in January.

He initially denied the allegations and was jailed for life with a minimum term of 16 years on Wednesday.

The Recorder of Leeds, Judge Guy Kearl QC, said it was "obvious" Osayande was out that night "looking for a victim - someone who was unable to resist and was vulnerable".

Prosecutor Christine Egerton told the court Osayande abducted the victim and took her to a secluded area behind a supermarket.

She said the defendant "overpowered" the woman and "put her in a physical lock" before raping her.

Ms Egerton said: "She remembers she felt it was very painful.

"She tried to push him off by pushing both of his shoulders away.

Read more: Govt pays for 'ludicrous' study on benefits of reintroducing imperial units after Brexit

Read more: Heavy snow and wind to batter UK as weather warnings issued days after storm chaos

"She was not able to fight back because of her own intoxication but told him to get off her. His response was to tell her it wouldn't take long.

"When he eventually let go of her, he pulled up his trousers, laughed and told her he was HIV positive."

The court heard the victim ran away and rang the emergency services.

After remaining undetected for more than six years, Osayande then sexually assaulted another woman.

Ms Egerton said that victim knew Osayande as her Hermes delivery driver, and she had spoken to him in the past.

"That day he delivered a parcel to her and said he was going to come and knock on her door for a coffee later," she told the court.

"He did turn up later and she let him in."

The court heard Osayande and the victim talked for a while before he moved closer to her on the pretext of looking at his car through the window, and "the next thing she knew he was on top of her", it was said.

Ms Egerton said the victim tried to push Osayande off "but he was bigger than her and it was not possible".

The court heard he kissed the woman and licked her neck before forcing her legs apart and sexually assaulting her.

When Osayande eventually left the house, the victim called the police.

Reading her own statement in court, the victim of the 2015 assault told Osayande she would "never fully overcome the torture you put me through".

Read more: Masks off: TfL announces end of face coverings on Tube from Thursday

Read more: Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

She said "not only did you rape me, you mentally abused me" with "the words you said that night as I cried and begged you to stop".

A statement from the second victim said she had been left an "emotional wreck" by the ordeal.

It said: "I am not sure I will be able to be emotional or physical with anyone ever again, and most of all I hate myself for making a stupid choice."

Speaking after the sentencing, Assistant Chief Constable Pat Twiggs, said: "Osayande is the absolute embodiment of a dangerous sexual predator.

"The CCTV footage from 2015 shows him prowling the streets in the early hours, hunting for a woman to sexually attack for his own twisted gratification.

"The traumatic impact that his appalling actions have caused to the victims of both these offences cannot be underestimated.

"We commend the bravery, tenacity and patience they have shown, and it is genuinely satisfying that we have finally been able to justify their faith in the police by getting justice for them and their families."

Osayande will serve at least nine years and six months before he is eligible for parole.

More Crime News

See more More Crime News

Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher

Police hunt roller skater pervert who flashes women as they walk alone
Jamel Boyce suffered massive brain damage after being stabbed in Clapham in 2016

Murder probe after 2016 London stabbing that left student paralysed and unable to speak
The Old Bailey case of four men charged over her shooting at a 30th birthday party has collapsed.

Case of four men charged over shooting BLM activist Sasha Johnson collapses
Hashem Abedi along with two other convicted terrorists were found guilty at Woolwich Crown Court for the attack in 2020

Manchester Arena bomber's brother and two others guilty of assaulting prison officer
Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'
The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal

More UK News

See more More UK News

Women protesting outside Holyrood about government plans to reform the Gender Recognition Act

Police Scotland launch review of policy which lets male rapists identify as women
Ben Wallace has warned President Putin has gone "full Tonto".

Putin has gone 'full Tonto,' Defence Sec claims as videos show tanks at Ukraine border
Business minister Paul Scully said it was "an important step in taking back control"

Govt pays for 'ludicrous' study on benefits of reintroducing imperial units after Brexit
Alex Salmond has come under fire for hosting a show on RT

Nicola Sturgeon calls for RT ban and is "appalled" by Alex Salmond's show on the station
The actress died in a house fire.

On the Buses and EastEnders star Anna Karen dies aged 85 in house blaze
Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has spared anger after he couldn't remember his £575,000 salary.

Fury as Bank of England boss admits he 'can't remember' his £575,000 salary

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police