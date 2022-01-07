Breaking News

Boy, 13, arrested after man knifed to death in London's first murder of 2022

7 January 2022, 11:18 | Updated: 7 January 2022, 11:36

Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death in Yiewsley, west London.
Dariusz Wolosz was stabbed to death in Yiewsley, west London. Picture: Alamy

By Elizabeth Haigh

A 13-year-old-boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in the early hours of January 4 - the first murder in London of 2022.

Dariusz Wolosz, a 46-year-old man who lived locally and was originally from Poland, was pronounced dead at 12:43am.

Police were called to the High Street in Yiewsley, west London, at 12:12am on January 4 by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a man with stab wounds.

A post-mortem found the cause of death was stab wounds to the chest and groin.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

"I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us."

This story is being updated.

Police are appealing for help identifying a woman they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Molly-Mae's comments have sparked widespread controversy online.

