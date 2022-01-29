Breaking News

Murder probe after teenager, 17, and man stabbed to death in Doncaster

29 January 2022, 13:09 | Updated: 29 January 2022, 13:18

Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Sophie Barnett

A murder probe is under way in Doncaster after a 17-year-old boy and a 21-year-old man were stabbed to death in the town centre.

Detectives said an 18-year-old man was also stabbed in the incident, which unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning outside a licensed premises in Silver Street. He is in hospital with minor injuries.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called at 2.39am to reports that two men and a teenager had been stabbed following an altercation.

Police and the ambulance service attended, and one of the men and the teenager were transported to hospital via ambulance.

The teenager, aged 17, sadly passed away, South Yorkshire Police said.

Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, a further man, aged 21, was also sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers have arrested a 17-year-old teenager this morning in connection with the incident and he remains in police custody.

Doncaster District Commander, Temp Chief Superintendent Ian Proffitt, said: “There is an increased police presence in Doncaster town centre today as we continue our investigation. Officers remain at the scene and are carrying out additional patrols as they conduct their enquiries.

“We know incidents like this can be really worrying for local communities, so if you have any concerns, please do go and speak to our officers - they are there to help and support you.”

This story is being updated.

